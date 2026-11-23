Sri Lankan police were unable to prevent a commemoration event at Chatty from taking place, despite apparent efforts to block the gathering, according to reports from the Tamil Guardian.

The commemoration proceeded in the face of police attempts to obstruct it, marking another instance of tension surrounding Tamil memorial events in the country's north. Such gatherings have frequently drawn scrutiny and resistance from security forces in recent years.

The Chatty area, located in the Northern Province, has historically been a site of significant remembrance for Tamil communities, and efforts to hold commemorative events there have often been met with official resistance.

The failure of police to successfully halt the event represents a notable outcome for those who organised and attended the commemoration, underscoring the ongoing struggle by Tamil communities to exercise their right to remember and honour their dead.

Human rights observers and civil society groups in Sri Lanka have long raised concerns about restrictions placed on Tamil commemoration events, arguing that such interference runs counter to principles of reconciliation and the fundamental freedoms of expression and assembly.

No further details regarding arrests, injuries or specific police actions at the site were provided in available reports at the time of publication.

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