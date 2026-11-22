Twenty-three people have lost their lives due to adverse weather conditions across Sri Lanka between November 1 and November 22, according to the Disaster Management Centre.

The deaths have been attributed to flooding, strong winds, fallen trees, and landslides that swept through multiple parts of the island during the period. The Disaster Management Centre reports that by November 22, a total of 3,657 individuals from 1,020 families across 125 Divisional Secretariat divisions in 19 districts had been affected.

Homes Damaged Island-Wide

The severe weather has also left a trail of structural damage in its wake. Authorities have recorded two houses completely destroyed and 577 others partially damaged as a result of the ongoing inclement conditions.

Further Rainfall Expected

Meteorological warnings indicate that the North and East Provinces can expect several spells of rain in the coming period. Elsewhere on the island, showers or thundershowers are likely to develop in isolated areas after 2:00 p.m. Rainfall of around 75 millimetres is forecast for certain locations in the Central, Sabaragamuwa, and Uva Provinces, as well as the Galle and Matara Districts.

Misty conditions are expected during the early morning hours in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and Central Provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, Kurunegala, and Badulla Districts.

Matale Records Highest Rainfall

The highest rainfall recorded in the 24-hour period ending at 6:00 a.m. on November 22 was 88.5 millimetres, reported from the Handunugamuwa area in Matale District.