A Sri Lankan national employed in Romania has lost his life after being buried under a landslide, according to reports received from the region.

The tragic incident claimed the life of the Sri Lankan worker, who had been based in Romania as part of the growing number of Sri Lankans seeking employment opportunities abroad in recent years.

Details surrounding the exact circumstances of the landslide, including the precise location within Romania and the nature of the work being carried out at the time, have not yet been fully disclosed.

The death adds to a series of tragedies involving Sri Lankan migrant workers who face perilous working conditions in various parts of the world. Sri Lanka has seen a significant increase in citizens travelling overseas for employment, particularly following the country's economic crisis, with many taking up labour and construction roles in European and Middle Eastern nations.

Authorities have not yet released further information regarding the identity of the deceased or any official response from the Sri Lankan embassy in Romania concerning the incident.

The Sri Lankan government and relevant labour welfare authorities are yet to issue a formal statement on the matter. The incident is expected to once again draw attention to the urgent need for stronger protections and safety measures for Sri Lankan migrant workers employed overseas.

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