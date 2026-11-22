Two people have lost their lives and another has been left critically injured following a train accident near the fisheries harbour in Trincomalee, according to IBC Tamil.

Police said all three individuals were struck by a train that was travelling from Trincomalee to Colombo at the time of the incident.

All three victims — the two deceased and the injured person — are reported to be residents of the Devundara area.

The injured individual has been admitted to the Trincomalee General Hospital for further medical treatment.

Police have launched further investigations into the incident.

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