Sri Lanka and Thailand have formalised a landmark agreement allowing holders of ordinary passports to travel between the two countries without a visa, marking a significant step forward in bilateral relations. The agreement was signed during the official visit to Sri Lanka by Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Maris Sangiampongsa — referred to in IBC Tamil's report as Sihasak Phuangketkeow — strengthening ties that span decades of friendship between the two nations.

The agreement was sealed following a meeting held on 22 November 2026 at the Presidential Secretariat between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and the visiting Thai minister. Both cabinets had already granted their approval to the visa exemption arrangement prior to the signing, paving the way for its swift implementation.

Easier Movement, Stronger People-to-People Ties

President Dissanayake described the agreement as a major milestone in the long-standing friendship between Sri Lanka and Thailand. He noted that the accord would not only simplify travel between the two nations but also deepen people-to-people connections in a meaningful way.

Broader Areas of Cooperation Discussed

Beyond travel facilitation, the two sides used the occasion to discuss expanding bilateral cooperation across several key sectors, including:

Trade and investment

Tourism

Overseas employment

Agriculture

The discussions signal a broader ambition to deepen economic and social linkages between Colombo and Bangkok, with both governments keen to build on the momentum generated by the ministerial visit.

The visa-free arrangement is expected to benefit Sri Lankan travellers seeking to visit Thailand for tourism, business, and other purposes, while equally opening doors for Thai nationals wishing to visit the island.

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