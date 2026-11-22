Sri Lanka's Government Medical Officers' Association (GMOA) has put the administration on notice over possible trade union action, warning that months of unanswered appeals for dialogue have pushed the medical profession to a breaking point.

Repeated Requests Go Unanswered

The GMOA says it wrote to President Anura Kumara Dissanayake four times, Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya twice and Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa three times between August and November, requesting meetings to discuss a range of unresolved professional and financial grievances. The association released copies of the correspondence to substantiate its claims, saying not a single opportunity for discussion had been granted.

The association questioned whether the Government was deliberately sidelining the concerns of medical professionals, arguing that a responsible administration should resolve professional disputes through dialogue and consensus rather than allowing them to fester into confrontation.

Key Grievances on the Table

Among the concerns the GMOA is seeking to address are:

Payment of outstanding public holiday and extra-duty allowances

Revisions to the Disturbance, Availability and Transport (DAT) allowance

Changes to the tax regime affecting doctors

Salary adjustments for government medical officers

Establishment of a dedicated Sri Lanka Medical Service

Improved career development pathways

Strengthening of primary healthcare delivery

Measures to address staffing shortages and workforce management issues in the public health sector

The GMOA also said it had submitted formal proposals ahead of the 2027 Budget but expressed deep dissatisfaction with the Government's response to its concerns.

Strike Action a Last Resort, Association Insists

The association was careful to frame industrial action as an unwanted but increasingly inevitable step, stating that trade union action was not its preferred course of action and that it had consistently sought dialogue to prevent an escalation of the dispute.

The GMOA warned that continued failure to engage with the association or address what it described as legitimate professional demands would leave it with little choice but to resort to trade union action, and that the Government would bear full responsibility for any consequences.

Despite the strongly worded warning, the GMOA reiterated that it remained open to negotiations at any time, while calling on government medical officers across the country to stand united against what the association described as economic injustices affecting the medical profession.

The standoff comes at a sensitive time for Sri Lanka's public health sector, which continues to grapple with staffing pressures and resource constraints following the country's prolonged economic crisis.