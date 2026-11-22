Sri Lanka's economic recovery journey is set to reach a critical milestone on December 2, when the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is scheduled to consider the country's Article IV Consultation and Seventh Review under its Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme — a decision that could unlock approximately US$345 million in fresh funding.

Board Approval Holds the Key

While the IMF reached a staff-level agreement with Sri Lanka on the seventh review in October, the actual disbursement of funds remains contingent on formal approval from the Executive Board. The upcoming review also encompasses requests for waivers of non-observance of performance criteria, modifications to performance criteria, and a financing assurances review.

Eye on the Future

The Board's deliberation arrives as Sri Lanka's current US$2.9 billion IMF-supported programme heads towards its scheduled conclusion in March 2027. Discussions are already under way regarding a possible follow-up arrangement, underscoring the importance Sri Lanka's policymakers place on maintaining a stable relationship with the global lender.

A committee has reportedly been appointed to examine whether the island nation should enter into a new IMF programme once the existing arrangement expires. Options reportedly under consideration include a funded Stand-By Arrangement or a Policy Coordination Instrument, the latter offering potentially greater policy flexibility and more calibrated targets.

Looming Debt Repayments Add Urgency

Analysts have emphasised the critical importance of sustained IMF engagement, particularly in light of significant foreign debt repayments on the horizon. Sri Lanka is estimated to face repayments of nearly US$3 billion in 2027 and US$3.6 billion in 2028, as obligations to international bondholders and bilateral creditors — including Japan, China, and India — are scheduled to resume.

Fitch Ratings Senior Director Jeremy Zook has noted that a follow-up IMF programme could serve as both a supportive policy framework and a financing backstop amid uncertain global conditions. He also stressed the need to maintain credible fiscal policies and healthy primary budget surpluses to ensure long-term debt sustainability and support future improvements to Sri Lanka's credit rating.

Citi economist Baqar M. Zaidi has similarly indicated that continued IMF engagement remains the most probable path forward for Sri Lanka.

IMF Signals Continued Support

IMF Deputy Director of the Asia and Pacific Department Sonali Jain-Chandra last month reaffirmed the Fund's readiness to support Sri Lanka in whatever form the authorities deem appropriate. Speaking at a press conference during IMF meetings held in Bangkok, she highlighted the considerable improvement in Sri Lanka's macroeconomic situation, citing strong fiscal performance and the near-completion of debt restructuring.

Jain-Chandra also pointed to meaningful progress in structural reforms, including advances in governance standards, and confirmed that the IMF would continue engaging with Sri Lankan authorities beyond the current review — whether through a new financial arrangement, policy advice, surveillance, or capacity development. She further confirmed that another IMF review mission would take place before the existing programme concludes in March 2027.

Recovery Gains Momentum

The review comes as Sri Lanka continues to rebuild from the devastating 2022 financial crisis. The country's foreign reserves have recovered to approximately US$7 billion, a dramatic turnaround from the severe shortfalls that triggered the crisis. President Anura Kumara Dissanayake's third budget, presented in Parliament on November 12, outlined the Government's broader economic strategy going forward.

Sri Lanka has projected economic growth of 4% in 2027 and an average of 4.2% over the following three to five years. However, analysts have cautioned that growth rates of 6% or above would be needed to make a more meaningful dent in the country's debt burden — a target that underscores the scale of the challenge still ahead.

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