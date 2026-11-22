The fourth day of the second Test match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka produced compelling cricket action, with both sides battling fiercely as the contest moved towards its conclusion.

The day's play provided supporters of both nations with plenty of drama, as the two teams traded momentum across a tightly contested day on the field.

Sri Lanka continued to demonstrate their competitive spirit throughout the day's proceedings, with key contributions from their players helping to shape the match situation heading into the crucial final stages of the Test.

Pakistan, playing on home soil, also mounted strong resistance, ensuring that the encounter remained finely poised as both sides looked to secure a decisive advantage ahead of the final day.

The second Test forms part of an important series between the two nations, with the result carrying significant implications for both teams in the context of their ongoing international cricket campaigns.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be eagerly following developments as the match heads into its concluding stage, with the outcome still very much in the balance following a gripping fourth day of action.

Further updates on the final day's play and the series result will be reported as events unfold.

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