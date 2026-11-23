Decades after the discovery of the Chemmani mass grave in northern Sri Lanka, the investigation into one of the country's most haunting wartime atrocities is mired in fresh controversy — with court records gone missing, exhumed skeletons nowhere to be found, and investigators now pushing a forensic dating technique that experts say is wholly unsuited to the task.

CID Seeks Carbon Dating Despite Expert Warnings

When the Chemmani case was heard before the Jaffna Magistrate's Court last Thursday, officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) requested permission to carbon date skeletal remains recovered from the site. The move has drawn sharp criticism from forensic specialists, who say the method is fundamentally inappropriate for bones from suspected late twentieth-century burials.

Standard radiocarbon, or C-14, dating is a tool developed for archaeological timescales. Melissa Connor, emeritus professor of forensic anthropology at Colorado Mesa University — and one of the international observers who advised Sri Lanka's forensic teams during the original 1999 excavation at Chemmani — was unequivocal in her assessment.

"Standard C-14 doesn't work for recent bodies. The C-14 method works for materials only from roughly 100 to 60,000 years old."

Connor noted that during the 1999 excavation, investigators correctly relied on artefact identification and DNA profiling rather than radiocarbon analysis. According to investigative outlet The Examiner, which broke these findings, Sri Lanka is virtually alone in using C-14 dating on bones from suspected conflict graves of the late twentieth century. The misapplication of the technique has a troubling track record: it frequently results in suspected mass graves being reclassified as ancient burial sites, effectively bringing criminal investigations to a halt.

In contrast, forensic teams working on comparable cases elsewhere in the world have employed contextual evidence found at the grave site itself — including coins bearing dates, clothing styles, synthetic fabrics, dental fillings, vegetation growth patterns over disturbed soil, and satellite or aerial imagery. In Bosnia, mass graves were dated through botanical and geological analysis, with findings subsequently corroborated by DNA matches with surviving relatives of the missing.

More Than 570 Skeletons Exhumed Since 2025

The scale of what has been uncovered at Chemmani is staggering. Between May 2025 and October 2026, more than 570 skeletons were exhumed from the site in Jaffna. Hundreds of individuals are believed to have been buried there following roundups and arrests conducted by the Sri Lankan armed forces in the late 1990s.

The grave was first brought to public attention by Lance Corporal Somaratne Rajapaksa, one of the soldiers convicted of the rape and murder of eighteen-year-old Krishanthi Kumaraswamy and three people who went searching for her in 1996. In his final address to court following his death sentence, Rajapaksa stated that as many as 300 bodies were buried at the same location where Kumaraswamy's remains were found.

Forensic examination of the 15 skeletons exhumed in 1999 revealed that all bore perimortem wounds — injuries inflicted at or around the time of death. Twelve deaths were ruled homicides, caused predominantly by blunt trauma to the chest or head, with one attributed to a knife wound to the neck. Only two of the skeletons were recovered fully clothed; the remainder were found naked or in undergarments.

Court Records Vanish; 1999 Skeletons Unaccounted For

Compounding the controversy over the dating method is a deeply alarming discovery reported by The Examiner: the Colombo Magistrate's Court records from the original 1999 Chemmani proceedings have gone missing entirely. More alarmingly still, the 15 skeletons recovered during that initial excavation cannot be located. Neither the legal representatives of families of the disappeared nor the Office on Missing Persons (OMP) has been able to determine where the remains are.

Bone samples from all 15 skeletons were dispatched for DNA profiling to the forensics department of the University of Glasgow. However, the OMP believes the resulting analysis was never returned to Sri Lankan authorities. The test report was never released publicly, and the families of the missing were never informed whether the results yielded any matches.

A Case That Has Languished for Decades

The legal history of the Chemmani case is one of repeated delay and institutional failure. The CID arrested four soldiers in March 2000, but the case was subsequently transferred to Colombo after the accused argued they could not expect to be safe in the Jaffna courts. Their legal representative, Mohan Peiris — who later served as Attorney General — secured their bail. The Attorney General's Department never filed indictments against them.

By 2006, police informed the Colombo magistrate that they were unable to proceed without instructions from the attorney general. In March 2010, the case was formally set aside. It has remained in limbo ever since.

Contested Report and Protests at the Grave

The renewed scrutiny of the investigation follows a contentious interim report submitted by Raj Somadeva, the archaeologist overseeing the current excavation. That report raised the possibility that those buried at Chemmani may have died as a result of an epidemic or natural disaster — a conclusion that sits in direct contradiction with the forensic evidence of unlawful killings documented at the site.

The report provoked an outpouring of anger among Tamil communities. On 17 November, thousands of Eelam Tamils marched to the Chemmani site in protest and burnt the report.

For the families of the disappeared, the combination of a scientifically questionable dating request, missing court records, unlocated remains and a stalled prosecution amounts to yet another chapter in a long and painful search for accountability — one that has so far yielded nothing close to justice.