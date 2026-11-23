Some of the biggest names in world cricket came together to celebrate the union of celebrated music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran at a star-studded wedding reception held in Chennai.

The event drew considerable attention as cricket icons MS Dhoni, Muttiah Muralitharan, and Kane Williamson were among the distinguished guests who attended the festivities to extend their wishes to the newlyweds.

A Gathering of Icons

The presence of Dhoni, the legendary former Indian captain, alongside Sri Lanka's greatest ever bowler Muralitharan and New Zealand batting stalwart Williamson, gave the reception a distinctly cricketing flavour — a fitting tribute given Kavya Maran's deep connections to the sport through her involvement with the Indian Premier League franchise.

Anirudh Ravichander, one of South India's most sought-after film composers, is known for his chart-topping soundtracks across Tamil and Telugu cinema. Kavya Maran is a prominent figure in Indian cricket circles as a key stakeholder in the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL team.

The Chennai reception brought together luminaries from the worlds of entertainment, business, and sport, underscoring the high-profile nature of the occasion and the wide-reaching influence of both families involved.

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