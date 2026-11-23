Sri Lankan marine biologist and ocean conservationist Asha de Vos has been named a Fellow of the Marine Biological Association (MBA) of the United Kingdom, a prestigious recognition of her outstanding contributions to marine science and conservation.

A Milestone for Sri Lankan Science

The Fellowship of the Marine Biological Association is widely regarded as one of the most distinguished honours in the field of marine biology, reserved for individuals who have demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievement in advancing the understanding and protection of ocean life.

De Vos, who is globally recognised for her pioneering research on blue whales in the Indian Ocean, has long been a trailblazing figure in marine science — both as a researcher and as an advocate for ocean conservation in the region. She is the founder of Oceanswell, Sri Lanka's first marine conservation research and education organisation.

Recognition of a Remarkable Career

Her work on the Sri Lankan blue whale population has shed important light on a unique resident group of blue whales that do not follow conventional migratory patterns, contributing significantly to global scientific understanding of the species.

Beyond her research, de Vos has been a passionate advocate for building scientific capacity in Sri Lanka and across the Global South, encouraging young scientists — particularly women — to pursue careers in ocean conservation.

The latest accolade adds to a growing list of international honours recognising her work, further cementing her standing as one of Sri Lanka's most celebrated scientists on the world stage.

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