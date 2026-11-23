More than ten motorcycles and three-wheelers were damaged after a car lost control and ploughed into vehicles parked along a roadside near the Pannai roundabout area in Jaffna, according to IBC Tamil. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

The car had been travelling from the Jaffna city area towards Theevu when it suddenly went out of the driver's control at the Pannai roundabout. The parked motorcycles and three-wheelers belonged to visitors who had come to the nearby Pannai Beach Park, and they bore the brunt of the collision.

Tyre Blowout Suspected

Early investigations suggest that a sudden tyre blowout may have caused the driver to lose control of the vehicle, leading to the crash. Police are conducting further inquiries into the incident to establish the precise sequence of events.

While the vehicles sustained considerable damage, the fact that no persons were hurt is being seen as a fortunate outcome given the number of motorcycles and three-wheelers affected at the scene.