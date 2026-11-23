American pop star Miley Cyrus has married musician Maxx Morando in a ceremony held in California, marking a significant personal milestone for the global entertainer.

The wedding, which took place in the state of California, unites Cyrus with Morando, who is best known as the drummer for the rock band Liily.

Cyrus, one of the most recognisable names in contemporary pop music, rose to worldwide fame through her early career in entertainment before establishing herself as a major recording artist. Her personal life has long attracted considerable public attention, making the news of her marriage widely anticipated by fans around the world.

Further details regarding the ceremony have not been disclosed at this stage.

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