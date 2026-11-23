The Tamil Nadu president of the Bharatiya Janata Party's youth wing, SG Suryah, has paid his respects at a Tamil genocide memorial in Sydney, laying flowers at the Karthigaipoo monument and standing in tribute alongside members of the Eelam Tamil diaspora during a visit to Australia.

Suryah, who leads the BJP's youth wing in Tamil Nadu — known as the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha — shared photographs of the visit on Instagram, describing it as "a solemn tribute to the unyielding spirit of all my Tamil brothers" and noting that he had paid his respects "along with our Sri Lankan Tamil brothers."

A Memorial Shaped by Symbolism

The memorial is located within the Peace Garden at Civic Park in Pendle Hill, Sydney, and was unveiled in May by Cumberland City Council Mayor Ola Hamed during Tamil Genocide Remembrance Week. Its form is that of the Karthigaipoo — the flame lily recognised as the national flower of Tamil Eelam, which blooms in November.

The memorial's plaque, inscribed in both English and Tamil, reads: "This Peace Garden memorial honours the countless Tamil lives lost in their quest for peace, justice, and freedom in the Tamil Eelam homeland. May their sacrifice be forever remembered, and may their legacy inspire us in our collective pursuit of liberation."

At the unveiling ceremony, the son of a fallen LTTE commander told those gathered that "our identity is not broken by what our people endured."

Political Messaging and Diaspora Meetings

During his tour, Suryah directed criticism at India's opposition Congress party over what he characterised as its failure on the Eelam Tamil issue, saying the community would not forget what he described as the party's betrayal. His engagements across Sydney and Melbourne included meetings with Australian parliamentarians — among them federal MP for Parramatta Andrew Charlton — as well as addresses to diaspora gatherings organised by the Australia Tamil Sangam.

The visit reflects a broader pattern within Tamil Nadu's BJP leadership of drawing political contrasts with Congress over the events of 2009. In May, the president of the party's women's wing, Vanathi Srinivasan, described Mullivaikkal as the "largest genocide carried out in a single day in world history," accusing the then Congress-DMK alliance of silence during the final stages of Sri Lanka's civil war. The party's former Tamil Nadu state chief, K Annamalai, has gone further, claiming the massacres would not have occurred had Narendra Modi been prime minister at the time.

A Complicated Record

However, the BJP's positioning on Tamil rights faces scrutiny beyond its rhetoric. Under Prime Minister Modi, India abstained on UN Human Rights Council resolutions concerning accountability in Sri Lanka in both 2021 and 2022, and New Delhi has continued to strengthen its defence and economic relationship with Colombo. The party has also struggled to translate its Tamil advocacy into electoral support in Tamil Nadu, with political rivals accusing it of a broader betrayal of Tamil interests.

Suryah's memorial visit is nonetheless likely to resonate with Sri Lankan Tamil diaspora communities, for whom acknowledgement from senior Indian political figures carries symbolic weight — even as questions persist over how that symbolism translates into policy.