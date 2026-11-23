A simple postcard penned by one of the most celebrated heroes of the Titanic disaster has sold for £32,000 at auction in England — far exceeding its pre-sale estimate of up to £20,000.

The card was written by Jack Phillips, 25, the Titanic's senior wireless operator, who hailed from Surrey. He addressed it to his sister Elsie, who lived in Godalming, while the ill-fated ocean liner was berthed in Southampton on 6 April 1912 — just days before its doomed maiden voyage.

In what would prove to be an ordinary message carrying extraordinary historical weight, Phillips wrote:

"Thanks very much for your letter. Having glorious weather, went to Cowes yesterday. Will write later before we sail."

Neither Phillips nor his sister could have known those casual words would one day stand as a poignant artefact of one of history's greatest maritime tragedies.

A Hero Who Stayed at His Post

When the Titanic struck an iceberg and began to sink, Phillips remained at his wireless station, transmitting distress calls that ultimately led to the rescue of 705 survivors aboard the RMS Carpathia. His dedication to duty has long been regarded as one of the defining acts of courage amid the chaos of that night.

Auctioneer Andrew Aldridge, of Henry Aldridge and Son Ltd in Devizes, Wiltshire — where the postcard went under the hammer on Saturday — paid tribute to Phillips' legacy.

"After abandoning ship when water flooded around his feet, he ended up on an overturned collapsible lifeboat where he later died of exposure to the severe cold," Aldridge said, describing Phillips as "one of the true heroes of the disaster."

Phillips perished in the tragedy alongside approximately 1,500 others.

From a Village Post Office to Maritime History

Phillips had first learned Morse code while working at his local Post Office in his early career — a skill that would later place him at the centre of one of the most dramatic rescue operations in seafaring history.

The sale of the postcard underscores the enduring global fascination with the Titanic, more than a century after it sank in the North Atlantic on 15 April 1912.