Sri Lankan powerlifter Ransilu Jayathilake has delivered a standout performance on the regional stage, clinching a gold medal at the Asia Pacific Powerlifting Championships.

The victory marks a significant achievement for Sri Lankan powerlifting, with Jayathilake rising to the top of the podium against competitors from across the Asia Pacific region.

The result is expected to boost confidence within the local powerlifting community and draw renewed attention to the sport in Sri Lanka, which has been steadily gaining momentum in recent years.

Jayathilake's gold medal success adds to a growing list of Sri Lankan athletes making their mark at continental-level competitions, reflecting the increasing depth of talent emerging from the island nation across a range of sporting disciplines.

Further details regarding the specific category, weight class, and venue of the championship are yet to be officially confirmed by local sporting authorities.

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