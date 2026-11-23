The Sri Lankan government has initiated a comprehensive review of its outdated official websites following a cyberattack that targeted the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT), authorities confirmed.

Review Triggered by Security Breach

The cyberattack on the Department of Motor Traffic has prompted officials to take a closer look at government web infrastructure, with particular attention being paid to platforms that may be running on obsolete or vulnerable systems. The incident has highlighted longstanding concerns about the state of digital security across public sector institutions in the country.

The review aims to identify websites that have not been adequately updated or maintained, leaving them potentially exposed to malicious actors seeking to exploit security weaknesses.

A Wake-Up Call for Digital Governance

The DMT cyberattack has served as a stark reminder of the risks associated with neglecting the upkeep of government digital assets. Many state institutions operate websites built on aging technology that may lack the security patches and protocols necessary to withstand modern cyber threats.

Officials are now working to assess the full extent of vulnerability across government web platforms, with the expectation that corrective measures will follow the review process.

As Sri Lanka continues to expand its digital services and push towards greater e-governance, cybersecurity experts have long warned that investment in digital infrastructure protection must keep pace with the growing reliance on online public services. The latest incident underscores the urgency of that call.