Sri Lankan-British doctor Ben Maruthappu has been named British Entrepreneur of the Year, marking a proud milestone for the Sri Lankan diaspora community in the United Kingdom.

The prestigious recognition highlights Maruthappu's remarkable achievements at the intersection of medicine and entrepreneurship, cementing his reputation as one of the most accomplished figures of Sri Lankan heritage currently making an impact on the British professional landscape.

A Rising Name in British Innovation

Ben Maruthappu has steadily built a distinguished profile in the United Kingdom, earning recognition not only as a medical professional but also as a driving force in entrepreneurial innovation. His latest honour underscores the growing influence of Sri Lankan-born talent on the world stage.

The British Entrepreneur of the Year title is widely regarded as one of the most coveted accolades within the United Kingdom's business and innovation community, and Maruthappu's selection places him among an elite group of individuals recognised for outstanding enterprise and leadership.

Pride for the Sri Lankan Community

The achievement is being celebrated across Sri Lanka and within diaspora communities abroad, serving as an inspiring example of what Sri Lankan professionals continue to accomplish internationally.

Maruthappu's recognition is a testament to the talent and determination that Sri Lankans carry with them beyond the island's shores, contributing meaningfully to their adopted countries while keeping their heritage close.