Community health specialists have sounded the alarm over what they describe as a grave public health crisis, warning that approximately 40,000 unqualified practitioners are operating as doctors across Sri Lanka, according to IBC Tamil. The Federation of Medical Professionals for Medical and Civil Rights has squarely blamed the collapse of the Health Ministry's regulatory framework for private medical services as the root cause of the problem.

Dr. Samal Sanjeewa, a specialist physician and president of the federation, made the disclosure and outlined the serious structural failures that have allowed the situation to deteriorate unchecked. He stressed that the Health Ministry's silence on the mounting criticism from patients regarding the regulation of private medical institutions is itself a matter of deep concern.

Enforcement Left to Regional Officials — With Limited Results

Dr. Sanjeewa noted that the responsibility for conducting raids on private medical establishments has been delegated to Regional Directors of Health Services and regional Medical Officers of Health (MOH). However, he warned that these efforts have been severely undermined by a troubling contradiction: many of the very doctors authorised to carry out such inspections have themselves failed to register their own private clinics with the Health Ministry.

This conflict of interest, he explained, has created major obstacles in effectively raiding and shutting down the clinics of unqualified practitioners.

Authorities Know Who the Offenders Are, Yet Remain Powerless

Dr. Sanjeewa further pointed out that regional Medical Officers of Health are well aware of which individuals in their areas are treating patients without proper qualifications. Despite this knowledge, he said, action has not been taken — and the reason is clear.

The government's regulatory mechanism for private health establishments is not functioning under the proper oversight of the Health Ministry, leaving authorities legally unable to enforce the law against those operating without valid credentials.

Patients Raising Serious Complaints

The federation president also highlighted that patients have been increasingly voicing strong criticism about the lack of proper regulation of private clinics and hospitals. He called on the Health Ministry to break its silence and take urgent, concrete steps to restore a functioning oversight system before more members of the public are put at risk by unqualified individuals posing as medical professionals.

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