Two suspects have been arrested in Jaffna after police discovered 96 rounds of ammunition used in T-56 type rifles in their possession, according to IBC Tamil. The arrest took place in the Mirusuvil area, which falls under the Kodikamam Police Division.

Police have identified the two suspects as residents of the Ezhuthumattuvaal area, aged 30 and 31 respectively.

Officers from the Kodikamam Police Station acted on a tip-off received by a police team and carried out a search operation on 22 November 2026. During the operation, the suspects were apprehended after police intercepted and searched a motorcycle they were travelling on.

Further investigations into the incident are being conducted by the Kodikamam Police.