Environment Minister Dammika Patabendi has firmly rejected a media report that attributed the death of elephant Kawanthissa to diarrhoea, insisting that only the official post-mortem examination can establish the true cause of death.

In a statement released on Wednesday (23), Minister Patabendi distanced himself from claims published in a Sinhala-language daily newspaper, which suggested he had identified diarrhoea as the cause of the elephant's death. He made clear that he had made no such statement at any point.

"Neither I nor any other party is in a position to determine the cause of death based on personal opinion," the Minister said, underlining that conclusions must be grounded in scientific and medical evidence rather than speculation or assumption.

Minister Patabendi noted that several possible causes — including diarrhoea, a gunshot injury, or other factors — remain under consideration, and that only the findings of the post-mortem report can provide a definitive answer.

Concern Over Misinformation

The Minister expressed serious concern that attributing statements to him that he never made risks spreading misinformation and creating unnecessary misconceptions among the public regarding the circumstances surrounding Kawanthissa's death.

He called on the newspaper in question to publish a correction, urging that the clarification be given the same level of prominence as the original report so that readers receive an accurate account of his position.

The death of Kawanthissa has drawn considerable public attention, and authorities have indicated that the post-mortem examination will be the authoritative basis for any official findings on how the elephant died.