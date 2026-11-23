The Road Development Authority (RDA) has announced the temporary closure of entry and exit ramps at the Ingurukade Interchange, urging motorists to plan their journeys accordingly.

The closure, which affects both the entry and exit ramps at the interchange, has been put in place by the RDA as part of its road management operations. Drivers who regularly use this interchange are advised to allow additional travel time and seek alternative routes during the period of closure.

The RDA has not yet disclosed the precise duration of the closure, but authorities have described it as temporary in nature. Motorists travelling through the area are encouraged to remain alert to signage and follow instructions from traffic management personnel on site.

Road users are advised to stay updated through official RDA communications for further information regarding the reopening of the ramps and any changes to the closure schedule.