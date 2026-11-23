Motorists using the New Kelani Bridge should prepare for a series of nightly ramp closures beginning today (23 November) and continuing through 1 December, as construction crews work to connect the bridge with the Port Access Elevated Highway.

The Road Development Authority (RDA) announced that the closures will centre on the Ingurukade Interchange and will follow a phased schedule across the eight-day period.

Closure Schedule at a Glance

23 November (9.00 p.m.) to 25 November (5.00 a.m.): Both entry and exit ramps closed.

Both entry and exit ramps closed. 25 November (9.00 p.m.) to 27 November (5.00 a.m.): Exit ramp only closed each night.

Exit ramp only closed each night. 28 November (9.00 p.m.) to 1 December (5.00 a.m.): Both entry and exit ramps closed again.

The restrictions will affect vehicles travelling in both directions — from Katunayake and Orugodawatta towards the Colombo Port and Ingurukade Junction, and from the Port and Ingurukade Junction towards Katunayake and Borella.

Alternative Routes Advised

The RDA has outlined specific detour options to help motorists navigate around the affected sections:

Drivers heading from Katunayake or Kandy towards the Colombo Port or Ingurukade Junction are advised to exit at Peliyagoda or Orugodawatta.

Vehicles travelling from Orugodawatta towards the Colombo Port should use the ground-level road at the New Kelani Bridge.

Motorists travelling from the Colombo Port or Ingurukade Junction towards Katunayake should take the ground-level road at the New Kelani Bridge and re-enter the expressway via the Peliyagoda entrance.

Those heading towards Borella from the Colombo Port or Ingurukade Junction are also directed to use the New Kelani Bridge ground-level road.

The RDA urged all road users to follow the designated alternative routes throughout the construction period. The authority also acknowledged the disruption, expressing regret over any inconvenience caused to commuters and the general public.

The works form part of the broader effort to integrate the New Kelani Bridge with the Port Access Elevated Highway, a key infrastructure development aimed at improving connectivity to the Colombo Port.