Those hoping to purchase gold jewellery at a lower price may need to wait a little longer, as gold rates in Sri Lanka have risen again today, November 23. According to reports from Chettiar Street — a key reference point for gold pricing in the country — prices had been declining over the past several days before reversing course today.

The price volatility has been a persistent feature of the market since the beginning of November, with rates fluctuating continuously throughout the month.

Current Gold Rates

22-carat gold: Rs. 317,400 per unit — an increase of Rs. 3,400 compared to the rate recorded on the 21st of this month.

Rs. 317,400 per unit — an increase of Rs. 3,400 compared to the rate recorded on the 21st of this month. 24-carat gold: Rs. 345,000 per unit — an increase of Rs. 3,000 compared to the same date.

The back-to-back increases will come as a disappointment to consumers who had been holding off on purchases in anticipation of further price drops. With gold prices now trending upward again, prospective buyers face renewed uncertainty over when — or whether — rates will ease.

Market observers note that the ongoing fluctuations reflect broader global trends influencing precious metal prices, making it difficult to predict near-term movements with confidence.

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