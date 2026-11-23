A United States federal court has dispatched summonses to India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and former Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) chief Samant Goel, as part of a civil lawsuit filed by Khalistani separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun — a figure who is himself wanted in India on multiple terror-related charges.

The summonses were sent via FedEx from the Southern District Court of New York to three Indian courts — Patiala House Court, Tis Hazari Court, and Dwarka District Court — all located in New Delhi, according to the court clerk's office.

Court Invokes Hague Convention

The move follows a November 13 order by Judge Katherine Polk Failla, who directed that summonses be issued to both Doval and Goel under the framework of the Hague Convention. In her order, Judge Failla called upon Indian courts to assist in serving the legal documents.

"The court respectfully requests the assistance of receiving Indian courts in effecting service of process upon the defendants in this civil action pending before this court," the order stated.

The court noted that an earlier attempt to serve the summonses through India's central authority under the Hague Convention had been rejected. As a result, Judge Failla authorised alternative service under Article 19 of the Hague Convention, in conjunction with relevant provisions of India's Code of Civil Procedure.

Under Indian law, summonses issued by foreign civil courts that have been designated by notification of the Central Government of India may be transmitted to Indian courts and served as if issued domestically.

The Allegations

Pannun, who serves as legal counsel for the banned organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), has filed the civil suit seeking damages over what he describes as a plot to kill him. He has specifically accused Doval of orchestrating the alleged scheme, claiming it involved India's foreign intelligence apparatus.

Prior to the latest development, the US court had attempted to serve the summonses on both officials through a diplomatic note sent by the State Department to the Indian Embassy in Washington — an effort that did not succeed.

India Rejects the Lawsuit

New Delhi has firmly distanced itself from the proceedings, dismissing Pannun's lawsuit as baseless and politically motivated. External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, speaking on November 10, made India's position unambiguous.

"We reject the fabricated and malicious attacks on our high officials. Also, we reject the frivolous lawsuits. A request for serving of judicial documents in India can only be routed through India's designated central authority, which is the Ministry of Law and Justice," Jaiswal said.

The case continues to strain diplomatic sensitivities between India and the United States, with New Delhi maintaining that the legal action carries no legitimacy and that any formal judicial communications must follow the prescribed bilateral channels.

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