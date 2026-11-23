Sri Lankan karting prodigy Avish Silva has made a triumphant return to the podium, securing a third-place finish at Round 5 of the IAME Bambino Cup in the UAE.

The impressive result marks a significant moment for the young racer, who demonstrated both skill and determination to claim a top-three finish at one of the region's premier junior karting competitions.

The IAME Bambino Cup is a highly regarded karting series that provides young racing talents with a competitive platform to develop their skills and gain valuable race experience at an international level.

Avish Silva's podium finish at Round 5 is a testament to the growing presence of Sri Lankan talent in motorsport on the international stage, with the young driver continuing to represent his country with distinction in the UAE-based series.

The result will no doubt provide a boost of confidence for the young competitor as the IAME Bambino Cup series continues, with Sri Lankan motorsport fans eagerly watching his progress throughout the remainder of the championship.