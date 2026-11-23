The Indian High Commission in Colombo has denied any role in facilitating Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) leader and Indian Member of Parliament Thol Thirumavalavan's visit to the alleged Chemmani mass graves site in northern Sri Lanka, stating that it had no prior knowledge of the trip.

In response to a media query, a spokesperson for the High Commission said officials were unaware of the visit and had only learned of it through social media posts circulating afterwards.

According to media reports, Thirumavalavan visited the 'Anaiya Vilakku' — or Eternal Flame — memorial monument, situated near the alleged mass grave site, on the evening of 16 November. The visit followed his attendance at the funeral of former Jaffna district parliamentarian M.K. Sivajilingam at Valvettiturai.

Meeting with Tamil Political Figures

During his time in Valvettiturai, the Indian lawmaker also met with Tamil National People's Front (TNPF) leader and parliamentarian Gajendrakumar Ponnambalam, who has recently made pointed remarks against the Sri Lankan government. Ponnambalam was quoted in media reports as having stated at an international conference in New Delhi that the Sinhala Buddhist majority controlling the Sri Lankan state views Tamil nationhood as a threat to Buddhism and has been working to dismantle it.

Thirumavalavan also visited the Valvettiturai home of slain LTTE leader Velupillai Prabhakaran, a move that drew sharp criticism from political figures on both sides of the Palk Strait.

Sri Lankan Reaction

Former Public Security Minister and retired Rear Admiral Sarath Weerasekera voiced strong criticism of the visit, noting that nearly two decades after the defeat of the LTTE, certain Indian political parties continue to exploit the Tamil issue for political gain.

Weerasekera questioned whether India would permit parliamentarians from other countries to visit sensitive or controversial sites within its own borders under similar circumstances. He also pointed out that Thirumavalavan could not have been unaware of memorials honouring Indian soldiers killed by the LTTE — including one at Palaly and another near the Sri Lankan Parliament — that commemorate nearly 1,200 Indian officers and men who lost their lives during the Indian Peace Keeping Force's deployment.

The former minister further noted that the LTTE was responsible for killing over 1,000 Indian soldiers, wounding more than 2,000 others, and for the assassination of former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil Nadu in May 1991. He called on Sri Lanka to take concrete steps to prevent interested parties from reigniting separatist sentiment within the country.

BJP Condemns the Visit

India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) also condemned Thirumavalavan's visit to Prabhakaran's childhood home. The party's Tamil Nadu spokesperson, Narayanan Thirupathy, described the visit as "shameful and unpardonable" and accused the VCK leader of showing disrespect to Rajiv Gandhi's memory.

Thirupathy firmly rejected any portrayal of Prabhakaran as a freedom fighter, characterising him instead as the head of a banned terrorist organisation directly responsible for Gandhi's assassination. The BJP also called on the Congress party to reconsider its political alliance with the VCK in light of Thirumavalavan's actions.

The episode has reignited debate in both Sri Lanka and India over the boundaries of political engagement with post-war Tamil grievances and the sensitivities surrounding sites and symbols linked to the country's prolonged ethnic conflict.