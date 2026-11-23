Sri Lanka's women's cricket team delivered a nerve-wracking performance to edge out Pakistan by just four runs in a closely contested match at the ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy, according to the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The narrow margin of victory underscored the competitive spirit on display between the two Asian rivals, with Sri Lanka managing to hold their nerve in what proved to be a dramatic finish to the encounter.

The result will be seen as a significant boost for Sri Lanka's women's side, who demonstrated considerable resilience and composure to claim the win against a determined Pakistani outfit that pushed them all the way to the final moments of the match.

The ICC Women's Emerging Nations Trophy serves as a vital platform for developing cricketing talent across associate and emerging nations, and contests of this intensity highlight the growing standard of women's cricket across the Asian region.

Sri Lanka's victory will be celebrated as an important step forward for the island nation's women's cricket programme, as they continue to build depth and experience through competitive international tournaments of this nature.

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