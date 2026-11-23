Sri Lanka's Supreme Court has announced that it will defer the delivery of its verdict in a fundamental rights petition filed by attorney-at-law Nuwan Bopage, an activist lawyer associated with the GotaGoGama protest movement, according to a report today.

The petition, which had been taken up for hearing before a three-judge bench comprising Supreme Court Justices Janak de Silva, Arjuna Obeysekera, and Sampath Wijeratne, sought 50 million rupees (Rs. 5 crore) in compensation, with the petitioner alleging that his fundamental rights were violated when he was arrested and remanded in custody.

Background to the Petition

According to the petition, on 22 July 2022, while Nuwan Bopage was participating in a protest at the GotaGoGama demonstration site, a group of police officers arrived, assaulted him, subsequently remanded him, and later released him on bail. He contends that these actions amounted to a violation of his fundamental rights.

The respondents named in the petition include the Officer-in-Charge of Kotuwé Police, the Officer-in-Charge of Keselwatte Police, and the Officer-in-Charge of Maradana Police, among others.

The Supreme Court today informed parties that the judgment in the matter will be pronounced at a later date.