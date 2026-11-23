Four Chinese nationals have been ordered to pay fines totalling Rs. 76.4 million after pleading guilty to 143 charges of illegally collecting and possessing protected wildlife species from the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, one of Sri Lanka's most treasured natural landmarks.

The Kalawana Magistrate's Court handed down the penalties on Thursday (23), with Magistrate D.M. Yasasthri Priyangika Dissanayake imposing the fines following the defendants' guilty pleas. The four individuals — three men and one woman — had been held on remand since their arrest on November 9.

Over 300 Protected Animals Seized

The charges against the group centred on the illegal capture and possession of more than 300 protected animals belonging to 41 families, including insects and reptiles. Many of the species involved are endemic to Sri Lanka. The offences took place within the buffer zone of the Sinharaja Forest Reserve, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in the island's south-western lowland wet zone.

Arrests Following a Tip-Off

Wildlife officers moved in after receiving information through the Panahaduwa Range Protection Office of Udawalawe National Park. The four suspects were apprehended on November 9 while allegedly in the act of collecting insects and reptiles within the reserve's buffer zone.

They were produced before the Kalawana Magistrate's Court the same day and remanded in custody until Thursday's hearing, at which point all four entered guilty pleas across all 143 counts.

Significant Penalty Handed Down

The total fine of Rs. 76.4 million represents one of the more substantial financial penalties imposed in a wildlife protection case in Sri Lanka in recent times. The Sinharaja Forest Reserve, renowned for its exceptional biodiversity, has long been a focal point for conservation efforts, and authorities have increasingly moved to enforce protections against illegal wildlife collection within its boundaries.

The case has drawn considerable attention given the scale of the alleged collection and the involvement of foreign nationals, raising fresh questions about wildlife trafficking networks and the need for continued vigilance in safeguarding Sri Lanka's natural heritage.