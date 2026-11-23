An unidentified body has washed ashore along the Kottady coastal area in Jaffna, according to IBC Tamil. The discovery has prompted local police to launch further investigations into the incident.

The body was found on Monday (23 November 2026) by fishermen who were engaged in their daily work along the coast. Upon making the discovery, they promptly alerted the Jaffna Police.

Officers responded to the scene, where they examined the body. Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are currently ongoing.

As of the time of reporting, the identity of the deceased has not been established, and no further details have been released by authorities.