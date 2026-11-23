A sharp exchange of words broke out in Parliament on Sunday as Opposition MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake and Deputy Minister Ruwan Ranasinghe clashed over allegations that trees adjacent to the Ella playground were deliberately felled to benefit a local official.

The Allegation That Sparked the Dispute

The confrontation was set off when MP Dassanayake alleged that the trees bordering the Ella playground had been cut down not for any legitimate reason, but to clear the sightlines for a hotel owned by the Deputy Chairman of the Ella Pradeshiya Sabha. The claim drew an immediate and forceful response from Deputy Minister Ranasinghe, who flatly rejected the allegation.

The Deputy Minister argued that the trees in question were aged and posed a genuine danger to public safety, particularly during storms, and that their removal was therefore both necessary and justified. He went on to direct pointed criticism at the Opposition MP who had raised the matter.

Personal Remarks Inflame the Exchange

MP Dassanayake pushed back, asserting that he had raised the issue in a measured and respectful tone without personally targeting the Deputy Minister. He then, however, introduced a personal dimension to the debate, stating in Parliament: "I will now reveal that Deputy Minister Ranasinghe, who was previously a resident of Ella, has relocated to Colombo and enrolled his children in a leading school."

The remark visibly unsettled the Deputy Minister, who responded by calling for the MP's statements to be struck from the parliamentary record. "MPs cannot make personal allegations in this manner, and I propose that all of his remarks be expunged from the Hansard," Deputy Minister Ranasinghe declared.

A Familiar Scene in Sri Lankan Politics

The episode highlights the increasingly combative atmosphere within Sri Lanka's legislature, where debates over local governance issues can rapidly descend into personal confrontations. The question of whether the Ella playground trees were removed for safety reasons or to serve private interests remains unresolved, and no independent findings on the matter were presented during the exchange.

It is yet to be seen whether the Speaker will take up the Deputy Minister's request to expunge the contested remarks from the official Hansard record.