Ketawala Hemaloka Nayaka Thero, the Head of the Sri Sudarshana Dharma Nikethanaya in Miriswatta, Gampaha, and a distinguished scholar and royal pandit, passed away this afternoon (23 November 2026).

The venerable monk had been ill for some time and was in the process of recovering when his condition suddenly deteriorated, according to the report. He was admitted to a private hospital, where he later passed away.

Ketawala Hemaloka Nayaka Thero was widely celebrated among the Buddhist community in Sri Lanka as an exceptionally gifted and captivating Dhamma preacher. Throughout his life, he rendered distinguished service to the nation, its people, and the Sasana — the teachings of the Buddha.

His passing is regarded as an irreplaceable loss not only to the Buddhist order but to the entire community of devotees across the country.

The date and arrangements for the funeral rites and cremation ceremony will be announced at a later time, it has been noted.