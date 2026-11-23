Sri Lanka's egg producers' associations have reached an agreement to refrain from raising egg prices, offering some relief to consumers who have faced mounting cost-of-living pressures in recent times.

The decision signals a collective commitment from industry bodies to maintain current price levels, at a time when household budgets across the country remain stretched.

Eggs are a staple protein source for a large portion of Sri Lankan families, and any fluctuation in their price tends to have an immediate and widespread impact on daily household expenditure. The producers' agreement is therefore expected to be welcomed by consumers and retailers alike.

The move also reflects a degree of cooperation between egg producers and broader national efforts to stabilise essential food commodity prices, which have been a key concern for both the government and the public throughout the country's ongoing economic recovery.

No specific timeframe for the price freeze was immediately disclosed, and it remains to be seen how long producers will be able to sustain the commitment should input costs — including feed, fuel and transport — continue to fluctuate.

Consumers and market observers will be watching closely to see whether this agreement translates into stable prices on the ground at retail outlets and market stalls across the island.

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