A Sri Lankan parliamentarian has claimed that if Rajapaksa family scion Namal Rajapaksa were to be imprisoned, his wife would step forward to continue his political legacy.

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) MP Archchuna made the provocative assertion, suggesting that the Rajapaksa political dynasty would not be derailed even in the event of Namal's incarceration.

The comment has drawn attention amid ongoing political tensions surrounding the Rajapaksa family, who remain influential figures in Sri Lankan politics despite the upheaval that followed the 2022 economic crisis.

A Dynasty That Endures

MP Archchuna's remarks underline the deeply entrenched nature of family-based political succession in Sri Lanka, a pattern observed across several prominent political families in the country's history.

The statement implies a level of confidence within pro-Rajapaksa circles that their political base remains strong enough to sustain a new family representative, should circumstances demand it.

Namal Rajapaksa, son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, has been an active political figure in his own right and continues to hold a prominent position within the SLPP.

The claim by MP Archchuna has yet to draw an official response from Namal Rajapaksa or his representatives at the time of publication.

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