A key drug trafficker has been arrested in the Ampara district, with police also detaining two suspected accomplices in the same operation, according to IBC Tamil. The arrests were carried out on Saturday (22 November 2026) in a suburban area falling under the Kalmunai headquarters police division.

Authorities recovered 2,320 milligrams of heroin from the primary suspect during the operation. Police have confirmed that the suspect is a resident of the Kalmunai Kudi area and has previously been prosecuted for involvement in drug trafficking activities.

Accomplices Arrested, More Heroin Seized

In addition to the main suspect, two individuals believed to have acted as his assistants were also taken into custody. The pair are suspected of having aided the primary suspect in drug distribution activities, and quantities of heroin were recovered from them as well.

The Sainthamaruthu police are currently conducting further investigations into all three suspects, the report noted.