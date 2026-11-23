Sri Lanka made a powerful statement with the ball as they dismissed Bangladesh for just 145 runs in their latest cricket encounter, putting the hosts firmly in the driver's seat.

The Sri Lankan bowling attack proved too much for the Bangladeshi batters to handle, working their way through the opposition lineup to bundle them out for the modest total of 145.

The dismissal of the entire Bangladesh batting order for such a low score signals a commanding performance from Sri Lanka's bowlers, who will have given their side a strong platform heading into the remainder of the match.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka will be buoyed by the disciplined bowling effort, which kept Bangladesh well below a competitive total and sets the stage for what could be a convincing result for the island nation.

Further details of the match, including individual bowling figures and Sri Lanka's response with the bat, are expected to emerge as the game progresses.

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