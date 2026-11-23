Former military commander Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka has sharply criticised the government over its handling of fuel price comparisons, accusing it of misleading the Sri Lankan public. His remarks came in direct response to a statement issued by Minister Samantha Vidyaratne, who had drawn comparisons between fuel prices in Sri Lanka and those in other countries.

Fonseka, speaking on the matter, did not mince words in taking aim at what he described as a fundamentally flawed and dishonest approach to justifying local fuel costs, according to IBC Tamil.

The Minister's Comparison Draws Fire

Minister Vidyaratne had presented a list of diesel and petrol prices, pointing out that Sri Lanka's fuel price stands at Rs. 495 per litre, while prices in the United States reach approximately Rs. 500 and in Singapore around Rs. 550. The minister appeared to suggest that Sri Lanka's fuel prices are among the lowest when measured against those countries.

Fonseka, however, argued that such a comparison is deeply misleading without factoring in the per capita income of citizens in each respective country.

A Question of Purchasing Power

"If someone earning 10,000 US dollars cannot understand the difference between buying a litre of diesel at Rs. 650, and someone earning Rs. 35,000 buying the same litre at Rs. 550 — then that ruler has never had the mindset to understand the problems of the people," Fonseka said.

He stressed that any honest comparison of fuel prices between nations must take into account the individual income levels of the people living in those countries, rather than simply lining up the raw price figures side by side.

A Warning to the Government

Fonseka went further, issuing what amounted to a stern warning directed at those in power. "If they deceive the people in this manner, we will not allow it — no matter who does it," he said.

His comments are likely to intensify ongoing public debate over the cost of living in Sri Lanka, as ordinary citizens continue to feel the pressure of high fuel and essential goods prices.

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