A 22-year-old private bank employee has been arrested in Batticaloa after allegedly stealing her mother's gold thali chain, pawning it for Rs. 1.4 million, and handing the money to her boyfriend — before attempting to conceal the theft by casting suspicion on an innocent female relative. According to IBC Tamil, the arrest was made on Monday (23 November 2026) by the Batticaloa Headquarters Police.

The case traces back to 28 June, when a complaint was filed with Batticaloa Headquarters Police reporting the theft of an 8½-sovereign gold thali chain from a residence within the division. The complainant's family told police they suspected a female relative who frequently visited the home.

Innocent Relative Briefly Jailed

Acting on the family's suspicion, police arrested the female relative. No jewellery was recovered from her, but she was produced before court on suspicion. She was subsequently remanded and later released on bail.

Bank Records Expose the Truth

Investigators then obtained the national identity card number of the complainant's own daughter — the 22-year-old private bank employee — and, with court authorisation, conducted checks at financial institutions. The inquiry revealed that on 30 June, two days after the theft, the young woman had used her national identity card to pawn the thali chain at a private bank, receiving Rs. 1.4 million in return.

Confession and Arrest

Police arrested the suspect today (23 November 2026). During initial questioning, she is reported to have admitted to stealing her mother's thali chain to meet her boyfriend's financial needs, and to have handed the money to him at Batticaloa's Gandhi Park on the same day she pawned the jewellery.

The arrested woman was produced before the Batticaloa Magistrate's Court today, and the magistrate ordered that she be remanded until the 7th of next month.

Search for Boyfriend Continues

Police are continuing further investigations with the aim of arresting the boyfriend, who is also connected to the incident.

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