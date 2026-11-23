Sri Lanka is poised to make diplomatic history with the appointment of its first female Ambassador to the United States, Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath announced before Parliament.

Aruni Ranaraja, who currently serves as Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism, has been named for the landmark posting in Washington, D.C. — a milestone that breaks new ground for Sri Lankan diplomacy.

A Seasoned Career Diplomat

Ranaraja brings considerable diplomatic experience to the role. Over the course of her career, she has represented Sri Lanka as Ambassador to both the Netherlands and the Philippines, demonstrating a breadth of international exposure that underpins her selection for the United States posting.

As Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she has also played a central role in shaping the country's foreign policy direction at the highest administrative level.

A Historic Appointment

Foreign Minister Herath underscored the significance of the appointment when addressing Parliament, noting that Ranaraja would become the first Sri Lankan woman ever to hold the country's most prominent diplomatic position abroad.

The announcement has been widely regarded as a defining moment for gender representation within Sri Lanka's foreign service.

No date has yet been confirmed for when Ranaraja will formally assume her new responsibilities in Washington.