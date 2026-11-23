Milinda Rajapaksa has publicly condemned what he describes as an organised online backlash linked to the National People's Power (NPP), which he says was directed at a Brisbane city councillor after the official deleted a social media post.

The incident has drawn attention to the growing influence of Sri Lankan political movements on digital platforms operating beyond the country's borders, with supporters of local political factions apparently mobilising to target foreign elected officials.

Rajapaksa voiced his criticism following reports that the Brisbane councillor came under significant online pressure, prompting the deletion of the post in question. He condemned the coordinated nature of the response, which he attributed to elements aligned with the NPP.

The episode has raised fresh questions about the reach of Sri Lanka's domestic political rivalries into diaspora communities abroad, particularly in countries such as Australia where Sri Lankan expatriate populations remain politically engaged and vocal.

Online harassment campaigns targeting public figures — including foreign politicians — have become an increasing concern in recent years, with critics arguing that such tactics damage Sri Lanka's international reputation and reflect poorly on the political movements associated with them.

Rajapaksa's public statement signals growing unease among some political figures over the manner in which NPP-affiliated online communities are perceived to be conducting themselves on international platforms.