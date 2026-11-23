Indian law enforcement authorities have revealed that a staggering 208 kilograms of narcotics seized in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu over the course of a single month were intended for smuggling into Sri Lanka, according to investigators handling the cases.

A Troubling Smuggling Route

The disclosures highlight growing concerns over the use of the Palk Strait corridor as a key transit pathway for drug trafficking operations targeting Sri Lanka. Investigators say the hauls, accumulated over just one month, underscore the scale and ambition of narcotics networks operating across the maritime border between India and Sri Lanka.

The 208 kilograms of drugs intercepted by Tamil Nadu authorities were confirmed to have been destined for the island nation, according to those leading the investigations. The findings point to an organised and persistent effort by smuggling networks to channel narcotics across the narrow stretch of water separating the two countries.

Escalating Drug Threat to Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has in recent years faced mounting pressure from the proliferation of illegal drugs within its borders, with authorities repeatedly identifying India's southern coastline as a primary source of incoming narcotics. The latest Tamil Nadu seizures lend fresh urgency to those concerns.

Security analysts and law enforcement officials have long flagged the porous maritime boundary between Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka's northern coast as a vulnerability that traffickers continue to exploit, often utilising fishing vessels and small watercraft to move contraband undetected.

The scale of the Tamil Nadu interceptions within such a compressed timeframe is expected to intensify calls for strengthened bilateral cooperation between Indian and Sri Lankan security agencies to combat cross-border drug trafficking more effectively.

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