Members of the National People's Power (NPP) party joined fellow councillors at the Chavakachcheri Pradeshiya Sabha in honouring fallen Tamil fighters ahead of the local body's monthly session on 19 November, in a gesture that has drawn considerable attention across the country.

Tribute Held Before Council Session

The commemoration took place inside the Pradeshiya Sabha auditorium under the chairmanship of Ponniah Kugathasan. The flame of remembrance was lit by council member Kalaivani Niranthan, who lost two of her own siblings in the Tamil liberation struggle.

Following the lighting of the flame, the deputy chairman and other council members came forward to pay their respects at the memorial. Among those who participated were councillors representing the NPP — the governing party of President Anura Kumara Dissanayake. The monthly council session formally commenced after a period of silence observed in memory of the fallen.

The Significance of Maaveerar

The term Maaveerar, which translates as "great heroes," is used by Tamil communities to refer to those who died fighting in the Tamil liberation struggle. Their memory is honoured annually on Maaveerar Naal — Great Heroes Day — observed on 27 November.

The participation of NPP councillors in this year's tribute at Chavakachcheri is notable given the party's position as the leading force in Sri Lanka's national government, reflecting the complex intersections of local sentiment, minority representation, and national politics in the country's north.

Related Video