A fire broke out at an apartment complex on Ward Place in Colombo, leaving two people hospitalised and prompting a swift emergency response from the city's Fire Brigade.

Four fire trucks were deployed to the scene to battle the blaze, according to Fire Brigade officials. The scale of the response reflects the seriousness with which authorities treated the incident in one of Colombo's prominent residential areas.

The cause of the fire remains unknown at this stage, and officials have yet to release an assessment of the property damage sustained. Investigations are expected to continue as firefighters and relevant authorities work to establish what triggered the incident.

No further details have been made available regarding the condition of the two individuals who were taken to hospital following the fire. Their identities have not been disclosed.

Further updates are anticipated as the situation develops and authorities complete their preliminary assessment of the scene.