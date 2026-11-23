Four schoolgirls were admitted to the Dyagama Divisional Hospital this morning after being attacked by a swarm of wasps while making their way to school through a jungle path in the Akkaraipattu area, according to IBC Tamil.

The incident occurred as the students were travelling along the forest trail on their way to school when they were stung by the wasps. Tea estate workers who were on duty at a nearby plantation heard the commotion and swiftly came to the girls' aid, rescuing them safely from the scene.

The school principal was subsequently informed of the incident, following which the affected students were taken to the hospital for medical attention.

Hospital sources have confirmed that two of the four girls received treatment and were discharged to return home, while the remaining two continue to receive medical care at the Dyagama Divisional Hospital.