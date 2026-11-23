Brampton Mayor Patrick Brown joined members of the city's Tamil community at Ken Whillans Square on Saturday, 21 November, for a flag-raising ceremony to commemorate Tamil Eelam National Flag Day.

The event brought together Tamil residents of Brampton, a Canadian city widely recognised as home to one of the largest Eelam Tamil populations outside Sri Lanka.

"For many Tamil families, this day is a chance to reflect on their history and share it with their children and grandchildren."

Those were the words Mayor Brown shared following the ceremony, underscoring the deep personal and cultural significance the occasion holds for the diaspora community.

Official Recognition

The City of Brampton officially recognises 21 November as Tamil Eelam National Flag Day, acknowledging the collective identity of the Eelam Tamil nation, its history, and what the community describes as its continuing struggle against genocide. Mayor Brown has participated in previous flag-raising ceremonies and has been a consistent public voice in support of Tamil causes.

Part of a Broader Week of Remembrance

Tamil Eelam National Flag Day falls within Maaveerar Week, a period of solemn reflection that culminates on 27 November with Maaveerar Naal — Great Heroes Day — when Tamils around the world gather to remember the fighters who fell during the Tamil liberation struggle.

The annual observances hold particular resonance for diaspora communities in cities like Brampton, where successive generations continue to keep alive the memory and identity of the Eelam Tamil nation.

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