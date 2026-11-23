Eelam Tamils living in New Zealand came together in Auckland on Friday evening to honour the memory of M K Shivajilingam, the veteran Tamil nationalist politician who passed away in Sri Lanka last week at the age of 69.

The tribute event, organised by the Tamil Coordinating Committee in Auckland, was held at Hillsborough Road in the Hillsborough area of the city, beginning at 6.45pm on 20 November.

A Solemn Evening of Remembrance

The commemoration opened with the lighting of a main flame by Tamil nationalist activist Mr Rooban. Mr Varathan of the Tamil Coordinating Committee then laid a garland and lit a lamp at the general Maaveerar portrait, while Mr Rathnavel Aarumugapperumal performed the same honours at the portrait of Shivajilingam.

Mr Ravichandran, an office-bearer of the Tamil Coordinating Committee, formally opened the silent remembrance. Those gathered then scattered flowers before the portrait as a mark of respect.

A media statement issued by the international secretariat of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam was read aloud by Mrs Pamini Balan, the committee's women's officer.

The remembrance address was delivered by Mr Sundarrajan, a former president of the New Zealand Tamil Society, who reflected on Shivajilingam's lifelong contribution to the Tamil national struggle. Attendees laid flowers before the event drew to a close.

A Life in Tamil Politics

Shivajilingam died on 14 November at the age of 69, having been receiving care in the intensive care unit of Point Pedro Base Hospital. His political career spanned several decades and left a significant mark on Tamil political life in Sri Lanka.

He began his political journey with the Tamil Eelam Liberation Organisation.

He was among those who helped establish the Tamil National Alliance in 2001.

He served as a Member of Parliament for Jaffna from 2001 to 2010.

He was elected to the Northern Provincial Council in 2013.

He had been serving as chair of the Valvettithurai Urban Council since last year.

In 2024, he was acquitted by the Colombo High Court on a charge brought against him under the Prevention of Terrorism Act in connection with a Thileepan commemoration.

Thousands of mourners attended his funeral in Valvettithurai on 16 November. Earlier in the week, Tamils in France had also gathered in Paris to pay their respects at a separate remembrance event held on Wednesday.

The Auckland tribute forms part of a wider outpouring of grief among Tamil diaspora communities around the world following his passing.