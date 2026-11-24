A fire broke out at a hotel in the Borella area of Colombo, emergency services confirmed.

Details surrounding the cause of the blaze and the extent of the damage have not yet been officially disclosed. Authorities have not released information regarding any casualties at this stage.

Borella, a central district of Colombo, is a densely populated area, and incidents of this nature draw immediate attention from both residents and emergency response teams.

Further details are expected to be released by the relevant authorities as the situation develops. Lanka Newspapers will continue to monitor and update this story as more information becomes available.

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