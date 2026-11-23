The Public Service Commission has invited applications for a competitive open examination to fill 974 vacancies at the Grade III (Executive) level across eight island-wide government services, according to a Gazette notification issued on 13 November 2026.

The recruitment drive covers positions in several nationally significant services and offers a monthly basic salary of Rs. 82,150 under the SL-1-2025 salary scale, in accordance with Public Administration Circular No. 10/2025. Additional government-paid allowances also apply. All posts are permanent and carry pension benefits.

Examination Scheduled for February 2027

The competitive examination is scheduled to be held in February 2027 at major cities across all provinces of the island. Eligible candidates who wish to apply for multiple services may do so in a single application, provided they meet the respective qualifications for each service. However, candidates will only be permitted to sit the papers corresponding to the services they indicate a preference for at the time of application.

Two-Part Examination Structure

The examination is divided into two parts:

Part One (General Section): Comprises two papers — an Intelligence Test and a Comprehension paper. Candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each paper to qualify for Part Two. However, for the Architectural and Scientific Services, only Part One applies, and for the Engineering Service, only the Intelligence Test paper from Part One is required.

Comprises two papers — an Intelligence Test and a Comprehension paper. Candidates must score a minimum of 40% in each paper to qualify for Part Two. However, for the Architectural and Scientific Services, only Part One applies, and for the Engineering Service, only the Intelligence Test paper from Part One is required. Part Two (Service-Specific Section): Applies to candidates who pass Part One and covers subject matter relevant to the specific service applied for. Each paper carries a maximum of 100 marks, with a minimum pass mark of 40.

Interview Stage

Candidates who successfully pass all relevant papers — scoring 40% or above in each — will be called for an interview. Based on merit order, they will be invited to either a standard interview, a structured interview, or both, depending on the service applied for. The dates of interviews will be determined by the appointing authority.

Key Highlights at a Glance

Total vacancies: 974, across eight island-wide services

Grade: III (Executive)

Basic monthly salary: Rs. 82,150 (SL-1-2025 scale), plus allowances

Tenure: Permanent, pensionable

Examination: February 2027, islandwide

Minimum pass mark per paper: 40 out of 100

Gazette notification date: 13 November 2026

Prospective applicants are encouraged to review the official Gazette notification issued by the Public Service Commission for full eligibility criteria, service-specific paper details, and application deadlines before submitting their applications.

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