Opposition parliamentarian Mujibur Rahman has sounded a sharp warning in Parliament, alleging that Israeli activities and the presence of Mossad operatives in Sri Lanka represent a serious threat to national security, the country's long-term stability, and inter-communal relations.

Fee-Free Visa Scheme Under Scrutiny

At the centre of Rahman's parliamentary address was the question of why Israel had been included in Sri Lanka's fee-free visa scheme. The MP argued that such a provision could potentially allow individuals — including soldiers of the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) accused of involvement in the deaths of approximately 20,000 children and nearly 75,000 people in Palestine — to enter Sri Lanka freely for rest and recreation.

Rahman's remarks drew attention to a growing international backdrop in which several European nations, Canada, and Middle Eastern countries have been scaling back their ties with Israel. He also referenced accusations levelled by the UN Human Rights Council against the Israeli government over alleged war crimes and genocide in Palestine.

Chabad House Controversy

The MP also turned his attention to the Chabad House located opposite Cinnamon Red in Colombo 7, questioning why the establishment remained operational. Rahman claimed the premises had previously been declared illegal by the Prime Minister, yet no action had been taken to shut it down.

He further noted that security at the Chabad House appeared to have shifted from Special Task Force personnel to regular police officers, raising what he described as additional concerns about the nature of the facility's continued presence in the capital.

Broader Warning to the Government

Delivering a broader political critique, Rahman argued that the current administration had extended more latitude to Israeli interests and operations in Sri Lanka than any of its predecessors. He cautioned that this trajectory, if left unchecked, could have serious consequences for national security and risk inflaming inter-communal tensions within the country.

The government is yet to issue a formal response to the concerns raised by the opposition MP in Parliament.